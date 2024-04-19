CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $393.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.32 and its 200 day moving average is $342.60. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

