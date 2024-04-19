MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MP opened at $16.46 on Friday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.