Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

