Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Shell by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

