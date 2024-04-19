Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Atome (LON:ATOM)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Atome (LON:ATOM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Atome Price Performance

ATOM opened at GBX 61 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The firm has a market cap of £27.40 million, a P/E ratio of -469.23 and a beta of 0.13. Atome has a 52 week low of GBX 42.55 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.13.

Get Atome alerts:

Insider Activity at Atome

In related news, insider Peter M. Levine acquired 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($121,374.33). Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atome

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.