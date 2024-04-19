Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on May 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Income Price Performance
Shares of EIF stock opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current year.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
