Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on May 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

