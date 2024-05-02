Robert W. Baird Boosts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $170.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $145.34 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $148.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

