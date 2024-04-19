Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.33 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

