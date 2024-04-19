CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.