CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,313,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $265,843,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.