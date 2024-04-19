Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$610,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE:POU opened at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.89.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.