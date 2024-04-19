Contrasting Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) & Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Silverlake Axis and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A Immersion 100.17% 19.75% 16.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silverlake Axis and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A $0.11 1.13 Immersion $33.92 million 6.64 $33.98 million $1.03 6.89

Dividends

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Silverlake Axis. Silverlake Axis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Silverlake Axis pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 75.9%. Immersion pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Silverlake Axis pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Immersion pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silverlake Axis and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immersion has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Silverlake Axis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Immersion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immersion beats Silverlake Axis on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions in banking, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription, as well as provides software and hardware products. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It serves markets, including mobility, gaming, automotive, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

