Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 818 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $265.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

