Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,144 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,953,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.