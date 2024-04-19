Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Trading Up 4.0 %

COTY stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.