StockNews.com Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $615.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.00. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Intuit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 67.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

