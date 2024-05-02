Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $112.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

FRT opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

