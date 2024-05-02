Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain makes up approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

