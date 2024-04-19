Davidson Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. 175,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,246. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.