Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.3% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

