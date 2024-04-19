Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.65. 11,686,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 70,210,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

