Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.94.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $109.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $228.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

