Eukles Asset Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.75. 172,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

