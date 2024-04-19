Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,310 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

RSPS opened at $31.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

