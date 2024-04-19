First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. 948,146 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

