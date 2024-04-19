Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,854.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 169,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,983. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $44.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.