Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 31,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.69 and had previously closed at $60.95.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

