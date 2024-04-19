Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.