Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,643.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

