HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

