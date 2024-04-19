Insider Buying: MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Senior Officer Purchases 325 Shares of Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) Senior Officer Renee St-Onge purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,994.23.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.00. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

