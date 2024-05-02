Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 235,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 321,234 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $28.20.

The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after buying an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $10,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $815.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

