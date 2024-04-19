Eukles Asset Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 6,038,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,881. The firm has a market cap of $369.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.