Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 19,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,139% compared to the average daily volume of 880 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.