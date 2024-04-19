iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWF stock opened at $316.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

