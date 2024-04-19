iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $192.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

