Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $118,890.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,318.41 or 0.99859355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00202082 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,328.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

