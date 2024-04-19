Jonestrading Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $18.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

