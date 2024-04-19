Jonestrading Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $18.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.
Read Our Latest Report on Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.