JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.8%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.48. 1,358,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,640,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

