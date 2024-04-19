Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 346.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,788 shares during the period. Maximus makes up 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Maximus worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $81.11. 115,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

