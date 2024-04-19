Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,547 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

