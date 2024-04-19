ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.340 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MAN opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

