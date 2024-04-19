Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,409,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $138,069.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,835 shares of company stock worth $3,212,929 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamf Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

