Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 219 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

