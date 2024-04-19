Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $110.60 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

