Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

