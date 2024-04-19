Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

