EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
EDP Renováveis stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.
About EDP Renováveis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.