EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.