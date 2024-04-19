Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.42 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

