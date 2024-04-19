Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 143,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 865,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

