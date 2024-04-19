Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.0 %

FORM stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

